Everyone experiences stress, whether it’s related to work, caring for family members, conflicts with a spouse or a friend, finances or other issues. The body is designed to handle short-term stress. If stress persists over a long period of time, however, it can have significant impacts on health. This is why it’s important to know how to manage it effectively.

Stress Causes Short-Term Changes in the Body

Stress can increase your heart rate, cause stronger-than-usual contractions in the heart and make blood vessels dilate, which can raise your blood pressure. The adrenal glands release the hormones adrenaline and cortisol that can lead to elevated heartbeat and respiration, among other changes.

Shortness of breath is a common effect of stress. If you have a respiratory condition, such as asthma, stress can cause an attack. Experiencing stress can also make you hyperventilate and can trigger a panic attack.

Stress can cause your muscles to tense up. If you experience chronic stress and your muscles are tense for a long period of time, that can trigger headaches and cause chronic pain.

Neurons in your gut communicate with your brain. When you feel stressed, you might feel “butterflies” in your stomach. Stress can affect the neurons and bacteria in your gut, which can lead to abdominal discomfort, such as pain and bloating, as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation.

You might experience changes in your emotions and ability to concentrate when you’re feeling stressed out. You might eat more or less than usual, and you might choose foods that cause acid reflux or heartburn.

Chronic Stress Can Lead to Serious Health Problems

Although the human body does a good job of handling short-term stress, chronic stress can cause significant health issues. Prolonged stress can lead to hypertension, heart attack, stroke, obesity, diabetes, immune disorders, depression and chronic fatigue.

Learn How to Manage Stress in a Healthy Way

It’s critical to find effective ways of handling stress and to practice them on a regular basis. Exercise can help you blow off steam, bond with other people, become healthier and accomplish goals. All of those benefits can improve your overall health.

It’s also important to have a support system of family members and friends who you can spend time with and talk to when you’re feeling stressed out. Often, just venting or hearing a different perspective can make you feel better.

Getting enough sleep is essential. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by tasks and to-do lists, but sacrificing sleep can leave you feeling worn down, which can impact your physical and mental health and make matters even worse. Make sleep a priority and maintain a consistent sleep schedule.