Taking a trip as a family can seem like an excellent idea, until you find yourselves in a car for several hours and the kids are bored and complaining. Here are some ways to make your trip enjoyable for everyone.

Choose the Right Time to Leave

There are different schools of thought regarding the ideal time to set out on a long road trip. Some people think it’s best to get up bright and early and hit the road before there is a lot of traffic. Others believe that driving at night is better since kids will be asleep most of the time.

Figure out what will work best for your family based on your understanding of your kids’ sleep schedules, how cranky they get when their patterns are disrupted and when and where you expect to hit heavy traffic. Whatever time you decide to leave, make sure the driver is well rested.

Keep Your Kids Entertained

Bring along some books, audiobooks, toys and other activities to keep the kids occupied during the trip. Don’t go overboard with electronics.

Encourage interaction by singing songs and playing games as a family. If two or more adults will be in the car, have one sit in the backseat with the kids for at least part of the journey.

Don’t try to figure out how to occupy your kids every single minute. When children get bored, they often devise creative games of their own.

Catch Up

Spending several hours in a car together can be an opportunity to bond. Ask your kids about school, friendships and what they’re looking forward to on the trip. Encourage them to ask questions about your destination and what you will do when you get there.

Bring Healthy Snacks

Kids will inevitably get hungry and thirsty on a long drive, so be prepared. Pack healthy foods that can be eaten without making too much of a mess, but make sure you have plenty of napkins and wipes, just in case.

Plan to Take Breaks

Find out where rest stops are located and figure out how often you should stop. If your kids get cranky or need to use the bathroom, it will be helpful to know how far you are from the next rest area.

Don’t rush to arrive at your destination. When you’re at a rest stop, let your kids run around and play a little. If there are any fun attractions along your route, consider stopping along the way, even if it’s just for a short time.

Everyone can benefit from taking a break and getting some exercise and fresh air. Letting your kids play can also get them tired, and they might doze off soon after you get back in the car. Then you’ll get to enjoy some peace and quiet for a while.