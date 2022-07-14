Flooding can cause significant damage to your home, even if it’s not located in an area that has been designated as a floodplain. A hurricane or a severe thunderstorm can bring heavy downpours, as well as punishing winds. If water gets inside your house, the results can be disastrous. Here are some things you can do to protect your home from the effects of a major storm.

Get Your Roof Inspected and Repaired

You should have your roof inspected on a regular basis. Loose or damaged shingles can provide easy entry points for water. If your roof needs repairs, get the work done as soon as possible. It might be expensive, but it can prevent a much larger problem later on. Also, if your roof gets damaged in a storm and your homeowners insurance company finds that you neglected maintenance, it can deny your claim.

Protect the Basement

Basements often flood in storms. For a house that sits at the bottom of a hill, the risk is higher. If there are any cracks in the foundation, have them sealed to keep water out. If you have a sump pump, make sure it’s working properly before the storm arrives.

Secure Windows and Doors

Check the seals around your windows and doors. If you notice minor problems, you might be able to seal gaps with caulk to keep water out. Lock all windows and doors before the storm. If your house has hurricane shutters, close and secure them before the storm hits. If you don’t have shutters, consider covering the windows with sheets of plywood.

Make Sure the Gutters Are Clear

Clean out the gutters so they will be able to do their job and divert water away from your house. Be sure that the downspouts are positioned so water won’t collect near the foundation and flood the basement.

Remove Objects That Could Get Blown Around

Flying debris can smash windows, cause roof damage and allow water to get into a house. Remove anything that could be turned into a projectile in a storm. Trim any dead or weakened tree branches, as well as limbs that are near your roof, so they don’t fall or get blown into your house. If you don’t know how to trim trees safely or you aren’t physically able to do so, hire a professional. Bring any patio furniture, toys and other unsecured objects into your garage or shed.

Move and Safeguard Valuables

Even if you take all these precautions, they may not be enough. Water still might be able to get inside your home. If you’re concerned that the lower level of your house might flood, move valuable belongings, such as electronics, to an upper floor where they will be less likely to get damaged or destroyed.