Once you close on your new home, navigating the moving process can be even more overwhelming than the homebuying process. Whether you’re moving across town or the country, there are many moving pieces to keep organized. To keep this process as streamlined as possible, having a thorough plan will keep your moving timeline on track. It will also help to lessen any surprises during the moving process. Read on for every homebuyer’s pre-moving checklist.

Research Moving Services

Reach out to your real estate broker and friends to gather names of reputable movers. Contact at least three companies for quotes before you hire a moving service. Consider if you want to pack your belongings yourself or prefer the moving service to pack up your belongings for you. Any moving service you contact should be licensed and insured.

Order Moving Supplies

If you’re packing your items yourself, order your moving supplies so you have enough boxes, bubble wrap, tape and packing paper to pack your belongings thoroughly.

Schedule Painters

If you plan to paint before moving in, book the painters well in advance so they have time to paint between your closing date and moving date. If you plan on completing any more extensive work, book any construction and design services in advance.

Contact Your Medical Insurance Providers

Contact your health insurance provider to avoid any gaps in coverage. If you’re moving out of the area, you may need to update your plan to ensure seamless coverage.

Forward Medical Records

If you’re moving out of the area and need to find new doctors, ask for a referral from your current doctors and dentist, and arrange to have your medical records transferred.

Transfer Your Prescriptions

Contact your pharmacy to transfer any regular prescriptions to your new home. If you use a larger retailer pharmacy, this can be as simple as updating your new address online.

Contact the Schools

If you have school-aged children, reach out to the new school to begin the enrollment process. They may require your child’s birth certificate, health records and other school-specific information.

Track Moving Expenses

Some of your moving expenses may be tax deductible when you’re moving. This includes costs related to job-related relocation and household donations.

Verify Auto and Homeowners Insurance

Before your move, contact your auto and home insurance agents to see if your coverage will carry over to your new home. If not, it’s wise to secure that coverage before moving.

Have a Packing Plan

Create a packing plan after you’ve sold, donated and thrown out the items that aren’t coming with you. This may include packing your non-essential items first, meaning the things you don’t need leading up to your move. Your essentials, meaning the items you use every day, should be packed last.

Pack a Suitcase

A day or two before your move, pack a suitcase that includes your necessary daily essentials, including your toiletries, pajamas, bed sheets, several changes of clothes, medications and your valuables.

Pack a Moving Day Box

A moving day box should contain the essentials you need to make your moving day easier. This may include garbage bags, scissors, basic tools, light bulbs, toilet paper and paper towels.