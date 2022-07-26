Sometimes, extending an offer on a house without seeing it in-person may need to happen. Whether you’re moving out of state and the market is ultra-competitive, or you want to buy an out-of-area vacation home, you may need to extend a sight-unseen offer to secure your dream home. Read on for tips on putting an offer on a house without seeing it in person.

Select the Right Real Estate Agent

Working with the right real estate agent is the best step you can take to feel confident in making an offer. A real estate agent who is knowledgeable about the market is clear on your requirements and is someone you trust will help guide your decision to buy a house without seeing it first and help you feel confident in your choice. To ensure you select the right agent to help you, ask people you trust for referrals, look into the agent’s experience, and be sure to interview several agents thoroughly.

Rely on Technology—but not too Much

Using technology, such as virtual tours, video calls, Google Earth and Google Maps can give you a relatively accurate look at the home. For example, on a video call with your agent, you can see the insides of cabinets, drawers and closets, zoom in on details and see the views out of the windows.

However, certain factors need to be experienced in person. For example, ask your real estate agent to walk through the space on a video call to get a better feel of the dimensions beyond seeing the numbers on paper. Also, ask your agent to view the house at different times of day so you understand where the sunlight hits the different rooms.

Smells and sounds are other factors that can’t be conveyed through technology. Inquire if particular interior and exterior scents stand out, as well as nearby traffic noise. Again, it’s helpful if your real estate agent can take a video outside so that you can gauge the level of traffic sounds.

Involve Local Connections

If you have trusted local friends or family, ask them to visit the house with your agent to provide you with their insight. Your friends and family may be familiar with your taste and can give you honest feedback about the home’s unique qualities.

Choose the Home Inspector

As the buyer, selecting the home inspector is important, so you can ensure your best interests are considered. Ask your local recommendations from people you trust or your real estate agent. A thorough home inspection will provide insight into any updates that need to be made and will give you peace of mind that the house is structurally sound.

Buying a house can be a stressful process. Buying a home that you haven’t seen in person can add a layer of uncertainty. Working with a trusted team and asking the right questions can help you feel confident about your investment.