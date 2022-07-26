Pergolas can help create the feeling of an outdoor living space, as it gives an outdoor feel with the defined border of an indoor space. In addition, an outdoor area covered with a pergola becomes a natural space to gather, whether it’s a quiet night at home or you’re hosting a crowd. Read on for everything to consider if you’re thinking about installing a pergola.

What is a Pergola?

A pergola is an open structure with support beams to serve as the roof. Pergolas have a square or rectangular design and cover the top of an otherwise open patio space.

A pergola’s design can be customized to align with your home’s architectural style. It can be designed to integrate seamlessly with a classic colonial style home to a sleek, contemporary home. One way to create a cohesive look is to incorporate some of your home details into the pergola’s design.

Freestanding and attached pergola options are available. A freestanding pergola can be removed without damage, while a permanent fixture is attached to your house and can add value and curb appeal.

Benefits of a Pergola

Pergolas offer many outdoor living benefits that are both functional and aesthetic. Below are some of the most common benefits of pergolas.

Create a defined space: You can host al fresco during the warmer months while enjoying the fresh air. If you’re cooking for a crowd, a pergola-covered outdoor space is a beautiful place for your guests to gather as you tie up loose ends in the kitchen.

Provides privacy: While a pergola covers the top of the patio, it can also offer privacy as it defines a space. You can add plants, shade our outdoor curtains for additional privacy layers.

Adds aesthetic value: A pergola adds depth, dimension and visual interest to an otherwise flat and open patio space.

Pergola Design Ideas

Pergolas can serve many functions and be incorporated into a variety of designs. Below are some ways you can incorporate pergolas into your exterior design.