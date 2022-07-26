Spring and winter weather elements can take a toll on a house. Assessing any damage and necessary improvements during the summer will keep your home’s appearance looking well-maintained, as well as protect your home from long-term damage. Staying on top of these improvements will maintain your home’s curb appeal and ensure it’s in good shape by the time fall comes around. Read on for the most essential exterior updates every homeowner should make this summer.

Power Wash the Home’s Exterior

Power washing your home’s exterior, driveway and sidewalks will remove the dirt and grime built up during the colder months. If you’re wondering if it’s time to repaint your home’s exterior, if the paint peels when it’s pressure washed, it means it’s time to book the painters.

Paint the Exterior

To keep your home looking well cared for, you should repaint the exterior every few years. And assess the exterior to make any necessary touch-ups. These touch-ups should be done on a regular basis.

Assess Spring Storm Damage

Spring storms can result in exterior damage that may not be visible in plain sight. If your area experienced spring storms, inspect the roof and the rest of the home’s exterior to see if your home incurred any damage. The roof may be missing shingles or tiles, or heavy rain storms may have caused water damage. Addressing small issues, such as minor roof repairs or leaks can help prevent significant damage in the future .

Tune Up Your Garage Door

Have a professional assess your garage door’s opener and chain to clean any grime and debris. It should also be oiled to keep it working smoothly.

Clean the Gutters

Cleaning the gutters and downspouts should be gone several times per year, and summer is a necessary time to do so. This will clear out all the debris that accumulated over the winter and spring and help prevent any potential overflow from the inevitable summer storms. Keeping them clear before fall rolls around is also imperative to avoid a build-up of leaves, pests, broken gutters and water damage.

Assess Outdoor Plumbing

Outdoor plumbing can be impacted by winter freezers and the subsequent spring thaws. Inspect outdoor fixtures for leaks, which can result in substantial water waste and damage the foundation.

Inspect the Sprinkler System

It’s essential to clean the nozzles of your in-ground sprinkler system and replace broken sprinkler heads. In addition, some sprinkler heads may need to be adjusted to adequately water the lawn.

Plan Your Pool Cleaning Schedule

Whether you have a pool company that conducts your pool maintenance or you do it yourself, keeping it in top condition will ensure your pool remains both sanitary and working correctly. You or your pool company should regularly skim the pool, vacuum the bottom, check the chemicals, clean the filters and empty the baskets.