There is no question that moving is a stressful process, and it can be especially tough on children. They may be saying goodbye to the only home and friends they have ever known, and they have very little say or control over the situation. However, helping them prepare emotionally can equip them with the understanding of why they are moving and give them closure. Read on for tips on preparing your child for a move, and help them feel excited about their new home.

Discuss the Move Early

Involve your child in conversations as early so they have ample time to process this change. Then, whether you involve them in the home search process or wait until you’ve closed on the new house, deliver your message in a way that they don’t feel like you’ve been keeping secrets from them.

Check-In With Them Often

Discuss the move often to allow them to share their feelings about the new change, as well as to build up excitement. They may have fears or uncertainties that they won’t proactively bring up, so this is a chance to talk through any big feelings they may have. You can also build up excitement by telling them about all the new advantages the new house and neighborhood have. With younger children, reiterate that the important things will remain the same — their favorite toys and pets will be coming with them, and they can continue to do the activities they love in their new home.

Give Them Closure

Before you move, have a party where your children can say see you later to their friends. Consider hosting this several weeks before you move, so there are still opportunities to have final goodbyes before you officially move.

Provide Options to Stay in Touch

Depending on your children’s ages, give them opportunities to stay in touch with their friends. Whether you practice video calls, help your older children connect with friends on social media, or draw pictures to put in the mail for younger children, reassure them that there are many ways to maintain these friendships.

Help Them Visualize Their New Lifestyle

Before the move, prepare your children for their new environment. Review pictures of the house, school and neighborhood, and research a list of local places to visit once you move in. Creating a list of fun local places to visit, such as ice cream shops, playgrounds and book stores, can give them something to look forward to once you’re in the new home.

Let Them Have Age-Appropriate Input

Depending on your child’s age, involve them in the moving process. This may mean letting them pack a box or bag with their special belongings. Or, let them choose a few new accessories for their new room, such as a rug or bedding. If they’re older, involve them in more significant house-related decisions, such as furniture selections or paint colors.