When we think of fitness, it’s typically associated with heavy weight training, lengthy runs and intensive gym sessions. But what if the benefits of your daily exercise could go beyond the body and into the mind?

Yoga is a fantastic alternative way of fitting in your daily exercise. Explore the many ways yoga can benefit your body, mind and soul.

Mindfulness

Yoga is a unique form of exercise in that it requires a heightened awareness of self. The slow, intentional movements allow time for the mind to quiet and slow down. The incorporation of breath allows you to tune into bodily sensations and inner feelings that you may have been suppressing.

Strength

Yoga recruits a different group of muscles than most other forms of exercise. Many yoga poses incorporate use of the shoulder girdle, hamstrings and triceps. The use of isometric exercises (exercises that hold the body in one position) builds strength and increases range of motion.

Flexibility

Yoga requires a certain extent of flexibility. The use of dynamic movement through stretches and poses allows the muscles to safely achieve a higher sense of flexibility. In turn, this newly found flexibility will result in fewer injuries, better posture and increased strength.

Accessible Anywhere

Unlike many other forms of exercise, for yoga all you need is a mat and yourself! Yoga doesn’t require an abundance of space or equipment, making it ideal to practice from the comfort of your home or on the go while you’re traveling. Explore online resources such as Down Dog and Pocket Yoga for easy access to virtual, on-demand classes.