There’s nothing quite like huddling around the fire at the end of a long day. The twinkle of the stars above, the crackle of the flames and the sweet smell of smoke clinging to your hair are enough to make any night one to remember. And the best part of it all? Enjoying a tasty s’more with friends and family.

Next time you pull out the firewood, try out these tasty tips and tricks to switch up your s’mores and take them to the next level.

It’s What’s on the Inside That Counts

Challenge your idea of what goes into a s’more. In lieu of the classic chocolate square, switch it up and try out a new tasty twist. Reese’s cups provide a delicious, gooey combination of chocolate and peanut butter that perfectly complements the sweetness of the roasted marshmallow. Slather the cracker with Nutella spread for a yummy, sweet new flavor combination. As a matter of fact, any chocolate bar variety will do. Heath, Butterfinger, KitKat, Twix—the possibilities are endless!

Roast Everything

Of course we love a delicious roasted marshmallow center, but how can we take that classic approach and make it better? Before you pop that mallow on your stick, assemble your s’more in its entirety. Wrap the whole thing in tin foil, poke your stick through the middle and let it simmer over the warm flames of the fire. Once it’s done, you’ll have a nice, toasty treat to enjoy!

Crank Up The Crackers

While the subtle flavors of graham crackers are a great contrast to the sweetness of the chocolate and marshmallow, it’s always fun to try something new. Instead of this classic exterior, try out different varieties of cookies and sweet crackers. Oreos, Nella Wafers, chocolate chip cookies—you name it!