The REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF) has announced that $500,000 in disaster relief aid was made available to the Kentucky REALTORS® after recent flooding devastated communities in the state’s eastern region. Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue in the weeks and months to come.

“Our hearts and prayers are with everyone in Kentucky affected by these historic, catastrophic flooding events,” said RRF President Michael Ford. “As the extent of the damage and destruction continues to be revealed, all of us are reminded of the impact that our community of REALTORS® can have when we come together to support those in need. The REALTORS® Relief Foundation is grateful to have the ability to help these victims as they begin to navigate recovery efforts and regain some sense of normalcy in their lives.”

Since 2001, RRF has disbursed over $36 million in aid, which has funded over 100 disaster recoveries and helped 19,000 families in 42 states and territories. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) collaborates with state and local REALTOR® associations to cover all administrative costs, so 100% of all funds collected are distributed to disaster relief causes.

When a major disaster occurs, RRF mobilizes its outreach efforts and turns to NAR members and other constituents for support.

For more information, visit www.nar.realtor/rrf.