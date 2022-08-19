How you approach your morning, from the very time you first open your eyes, can make or break how the rest of your day unfolds. For example, taking a thoughtful, fresh-start approach to each day can have big psychological benefits, allowing us to plan the day ahead and take some control over how things go.

On the other hand, a mindless approach in the morning, such as scrolling through social media or jumping into emails, causes us to begin our days in a reactive way as opposed to a proactive way. The common result? Less productivity and less progress toward the goals that are most important to us.

The experts at Martha Stewart highlight several bad morning habits that can sabotage the day ahead as well as our long-term health and wellbeing. Try to avoid the following:

Hitting the snooze button. While we believe it buys us a few more minutes of precious sleep, hitting the snooze button actually sets us up for stress in the morning by cutting into the time we need to get ready for the day ahead. Experts recommend finding something to look forward to first thing in the morning such as your favorite breakfast food. Pro tip: Program the coffee maker the night before so the aroma of your favorite brew lures you out of bed in the morning.

Immediately turning to your devices. Grabbing your mobile or opening up your laptop has become the knee-jerk reaction for many upon opening their eyes in the morning. Experts advise against this practice as it not only cuts into your productivity, but can also quickly cause stress and sour your mood. Start your morning instead with five minutes of meditation or soothing music and stretching.

Starting your day with the news. News should also be off limits first thing in the morning, especially given the barrage of negative headlines these days. Experts say that exposing ourselves to the problems of the world sets us up for looking through a negative lens, which affects how we make decisions and communicate. Use your early morning moments to focus on your own needs.

Not giving yourself the time to wake up. Experts recommend giving yourself at least 30 minutes to wake up in the morning. Rushing to get ready and racing out the door reduces your control over the day ahead and drains your energy. Build in enough time to relax and naturally ease into the day, whether it’s coffee with your partner, some light reading or sitting outside in the fresh air.

Leaving your bed unmade. Making your bed each morning is not just about appearances—it sets you up with the right energy flow and structure for the day. This task should be approached as a morning ritual, and in time, will lead to a sense of accomplishment and organization, which contributes to your overall sense of wellbeing.

Steering clear of these bad morning habits and building in time for mindfulness and movement will help set the stage for happier, more productive days.