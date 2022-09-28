Social media has been in a constant state of updating and expanding since its inception, as any seasoned agent or broker could tell you. TikTok has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, continually outshining Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and real estate professionals across the industry have been adding it to their social media marketing strategies.

Don’t let TikTok’s simplicity and accessibility fool you, though, as there are specific ways to get your viewer count to blow up, and your follower count to boot. One of the best ways to do this is to perfect the look of your profile. When viewers see your videos and click on your page, you want them to want to follow you based on what they see—and you want them to keep coming back to your page.

Here are some of the best ways to enhance the appearance of your page, boost your following and, ultimately, gain more leads and prospects.

Improve the quality of your videos

The quality of your videos is key in both getting consistent views and upping the appearance of your page. While your phone may have the best camera on the market, TikTok’s systems are not always compatible with every camera. Not only that, but their editing system can be a bit challenging to get your videos to the quality you want, as you are limited to a small phone screen. The best way to ensure your videos are always high-quality and well-edited is to film with a separate camera, preferably a DSLR, and edit your videos in editing software like Premiere, Final Cut Pro, etc.

Keep your covers consistent

When you upload a video, TikTok will auto-select a random frame for the cover of your video. While this makes posting much quicker and simpler, it won’t do any favors for the appearance of your page. When viewers or followers click on your profile you want them to be able to explore your account and check out your other content, so adding title cards to your videos and selecting a specific frame for the cover is the best way to encourage this. The overall appearance of your page will be consistent, and look clean and professional.

Vary your video content

Having all the same content on your page will uninterest followers and make your page look bland. Some people may follow for specific content, but that interest will only last so long. Adding variation to the type of videos you are posting will keep followers interested in what you have to say and prevent them from unfollowing you. Having large sections of the same type of content will uninterest viewers and followers, as well. Users tend not to scroll that far, and having these large sections will make your page look like you share only one type of content. Try to make every 2-3 posts a different type of content to break up your page and make it look as varied as your content actually is.

Utilize playlists

As mentioned above, not every viewer or follower is going to want to scroll through your page to find the content they are looking for. TikTok has added a feature to create playlists, located directly under your bio, to add your content. With a playlist, you can organize your content in specific categories or create a series, allowing even easier navigation for the new viewers coming to your page to see what you do and who you are. This also allows those who follow you because of certain content or topics you frequent to see exactly what they are looking for.