RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is adding a new face to its leadership team as the company looks to improve future tech offerings at its subsidiaries.

The RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage parent company announced Monday that Grady Ligon would join its C-Suite as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Ligon is poised to lead the technology and data strategy for RE/MAX Holdings and its franchise brands.

“Grady is a proven, highly effective professional who fits right in with the leadership teams of our two industry-leading brands,” said Steve Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings CEO, in a statement.

According to RE/MAX, Ligon will oversee the product, engineering, technology security and compliance, and data functions for all RE/MAX Holdings companies.

Ligon touts more than 20 years of experience in tech and data leadership, serving most recently as the CIO for Fathom Realty and IntelliAgent, LLC. He also served in the same role at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for six years and at Prudential Real Estate Services and Prudential Real Estate & Relocation.

“His vast experience and track record make him the ideal leader to continue the technology evolution happening within our brands,” Joyce said. “He has vision, moves quickly, and is skilled at mobilizing resources to stay ahead of the competition and accelerate growth. I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish as part of the RE/MAX Holdings organization.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining this exceptional team,” Ligon said in a statement. “I’m excited to help develop a comprehensive tech strategy closely aligned with our business strategy across these leading brands. There’s a lot to like about the foundation already in place, and I believe we can build an even greater technology edge with even more value for all stakeholders.”

Ligon’s hire follows several strategic announcements from RE/MAX Holdings’ subsidiary companies, including the newly entered enterprise-wide relationship between RE/MAX, LLC and Inside Real Estate.

The Denver-based company announced the partnership in July as part of a phased rollout beginning later this year and continuing into 2023. RE/MAX affiliates in company-owned regions across the U.S. and Canada will gain no-cost access to the state-of-the-art kvCORE platform—with several add-ons, including a module specifically for teams.

The partnership also included news that RE/MAX would sunset its proprietary platform booj by mid-2023, resulting in a workforce reduction of about 17%—primarily in tech positions—by the end of the year.

