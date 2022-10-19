A sunroom can give your family a place to soak up the sun throughout the year. It’s a significant investment, so you should think it over carefully before you decide whether to build one.

Types of Sunrooms

A sunroom is an extra room that’s added onto a house. It usually extends into the backyard, but it can be built in another area that gets a lot of sunlight.

A four-season sunroom can be heated and cooled so it can be used year-round. A three-season sunroom is not heated, so it isn’t used during the winter in a cold climate.

More Living Space

If things feel a bit cramped when everyone is in the living room or family room together, a spacious sunroom can give you an opportunity to spread out more. That might be particularly valuable when you have guests over for parties, holidays, and other types of get-togethers. A sunroom can even give you a place for overnight guests to sleep.

If you need some privacy and peace and quiet, you can retreat to the serenity of a sunroom and curl up alone with a good book. You can also spend some quality one-on-one time there with your loved ones.

Place to Enjoy the Scenery

If you like to take in the view of the natural landscape, but you don’t like sitting in the hot sun or swatting away insects, a sunroom can be the perfect solution. You’ll be able to enjoy looking at nature and avoid the annoyances that come with spending time outdoors.

Costs and Benefits

A sunroom’s size and material will affect the cost of the project. The location that you select is also important. If your property has trees, a shed, or something else that can block sunlight, you might need to hire someone to remove the obstruction before you build a sunroom.

A sunroom with southern exposure will get more light in the winter and will therefore stay warmer than one with northern exposure. If your region gets cold winters and you want to use the sunroom all year, but you build it in an area that doesn’t get a lot of direct sunlight in the winter, your sunroom will require more insulation and will be more expensive to heat.

Building a sunroom may or may not raise your property’s value and provide a good return on investment. A sunroom can give you additional living space, but that square footage might not be included when you have your house appraised, since a sunroom isn’t a full room.

A sunroom might make your house appealing to some potential buyers. Others, however, might be concerned about heating and cooling costs.

If you’re interested in building a sunroom, contact a few local contractors to request estimates. Weigh the pros and cons before you make a decision.