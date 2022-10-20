Everybody knows that grass needs water to survive and thrive, but homeowners often struggle to figure out how much to water their lawns and how often. Here are some principles to guide you.

How Much Water Does Your Lawn Need?

An established lawn generally needs about 1” to 1 1/2” of water per week. Some of that can come from rain, and the rest can come from watering that you do yourself or that your sprinklers do. If your area is experiencing a drought or particularly hot and dry weather, your lawn will need more water than it does during milder and rainier conditions.

The type of grass that you have is another important factor. Cool-season grasses need more water than warm-season grasses. Also, certain species can stand up to dry conditions better than others. If you aren’t sure what type of grass you have or how much water it needs, consult a professional at a local lawn and garden center or nursery.

You also have to consider the type of soil in your yard. Sandy soil drains quickly, so it needs more frequent watering. Clay holds water better, so a lawn with clay soil can be watered less often.

How Often Should You Water Your Lawn?

Some homeowners think they should water their lawn every day or every other day, but that’s not true. Watering too often can actually be counterproductive.

Soaking the lawn allows water to penetrate deep into the soil, which makes grass develop deep and healthy roots that help it survive in changing weather conditions. Watering too frequently will cause your lawn to develop shallow roots and leave it susceptible to damage.

Use enough water to moisten the soil at least 6 inches below the surface. You can drive a screwdriver into the ground to see if you’ve given your lawn a sufficient amount of water.

What’s the Best Time of Day to Water the Grass?

Water your lawn at a time when moisture will be able to soak in and when the lawn will have enough time to dry out. If you water when the sun is beating down, moisture will evaporate before it can seep down into the soil. If you water late in the evening, the grass won’t have a chance to dry out before nightfall. When the temperature drops and the grass is still damp, your lawn can become susceptible to diseases.

If possible, water the grass before 10 a.m. If you have to water in the evening, do it between 4 and 6 p.m. If your work schedule makes it impossible for you to water the grass yourself at those times, consider investing in a programmable sprinkler system.