Costs for groceries and other essentials have been rising and straining family budgets. If you’re looking for ways to save money without dramatically changing your lifestyle, here are a few simple strategies to keep your grocery bills manageable.

Get a Store Loyalty Card

If you haven’t already signed up for your grocery store’s loyalty program, do it. You’ll get a card that will make you eligible for discounts on a wide range of products. Your savings will automatically be deducted at the register.

Buy Products That Are on Sale

Look at your grocery store’s weekly circular and purchase things when they’re on sale. This can be particularly helpful when shopping for items that tend to be expensive, such as meat. Remember that you can freeze things so they won’t go bad.

Purchase Seasonal Items

Prices for fruits and vegetables vary depending on the season. When products are in season and readily available, prices tend to be lower. Take advantage of that and plan meals using produce that’s in season.

Use Coupons

Coupons can save you money on food, toiletries, pet products, and a variety of other things that you typically buy. You can look through circulars and clip coupons or find coupons online and print out ones for products that you intend to purchase.

Buy in Bulk

When it comes to things like canned goods, paper towels, and toilet paper, you can often save money by purchasing a large package. The upfront cost will be higher, but the cost per unit will be lower. Joining a discount club to get low prices on bulk items might save your family money.

Look for Generic Products

Many customers don’t realize that generic products are often just as good as name-brand items. If you tend to buy certain brands simply out of habit, look for comparable and less expensive generic products the next time you go shopping.

Rethink Your Meal Plan

Cooking simpler meals and using less expensive ingredients can save you money. For instance, you can cut back on the number of times you serve meat each week and use less expensive and nutritious ingredients, such as beans. Look for other creative ways to make meals more affordable while keeping them tasty and nutritious.

Make a List and Stick to It

People often go into the grocery store without a list and buy a lot of things that they weren’t planning to get (and often don’t even need). That tends to happen more when people go shopping with their partner or kids and when they’re hungry. Make a list, eat before you head to the store, and go by yourself so you can stay focused and only get items that you actually need.