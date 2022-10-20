As a real estate agent, you simply want a smooth closing for your client. But oftentimes, it is out of your hands. Your buyer or seller’s fate is left to the title and closing agent, which creates uncertainty for you and your client.

In many ways, the title and closing process remains shrouded in mystery. It can make the experience stressful for buyers and sellers, often because they do not understand the process, what they are paying for or what is expected of them. This is understandable, given that title and closing requirements can vary from state to state and even county to county. Not to mention, each provider has their own process.

Despite some advances in technology, many tasks in the title and closing process are still manual and antiquated. The typical customer experience remains riddled with common pain points and roadblocks that can delay closing, such as:

Communication. Title and closing require an enormous amount of coordination to synchronize tasks and stakeholders. Disparate systems make sharing data and documents difficult, and may cause fractured communication between lender, agent, buyer, seller, and title and settlement provider. The more times information needs to change hands, the greater the chance there will be snags in the closing process.

The bottom line is the title and closing process has not kept pace with modern consumer expectations of a sales transaction that is digital, easy and transparent. The good news is many of these problems can be solved by technology like digital integrations, automation and blockchain.

