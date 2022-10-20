If your dog bites someone, it can cause serious injuries that might require surgery and leave the victim unable to work. Your homeowners insurance policy may or may not cover medical expenses, lost income, and legal costs associated with a dog bite.

If you don’t currently have a dog, but you’re thinking about getting one, contact your homeowners insurance company or agent first to discuss your coverage. You might have to make some changes to get appropriate coverage in place before you bring your new pet home.

Your Homeowners Insurance Company May or May Not Cover a Dog

Insurers handle coverage for dogs in a variety of ways. Some insurance companies include coverage for dog bites in the section of a policy that covers liability. Some insurers cover most dogs but exclude specific breeds that tend to be aggressive. Still other homeowners insurance companies consider whether or not a specific animal has a history of biting when they make a decision regarding coverage.

Don’t Simply Assume That You’ll Be Covered

If you don’t know how your homeowners insurance company approaches coverage for dogs, or if you have a question about a specific breed that you’re thinking about getting, contact your insurance company or agent and ask. The last thing you want is to assume that you’ll be covered, have your dog bite someone, get your claim denied, and then be sued for tens of thousands of dollars.

You Might Need to Pay More or Switch Insurers

If you add a new dog to your existing homeowners insurance policy, you can expect your premiums to increase. You might not like the idea of paying more, but when you consider how a lawsuit related to a dog bite could wreck your finances, you’ll realize that it’s worth paying extra to be covered.

The amount of your rate hike will depend on several factors. If you find out that adding a dog to your current policy would cause your premiums to skyrocket, you might be better off switching insurers. If you shop around, you might discover that another company will provide you with a homeowners insurance policy that covers a dog and that its rates will be more affordable than those of your current insurer.

You may have no choice but to switch insurance companies. If your current insurer refuses to cover the dog that you’re planning to get, the sooner you find that out, the better. If you haven’t gotten the dog yet, you’ll have time to explore other options and get a policy in place before you welcome your new pet into your family.