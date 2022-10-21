Many of us spend most of our waking hours indoors, and the bulk of that time is often spent in front of a screen. That can have a negative impact on physical and mental health. If you’re inside the majority of the day, taking a break and spending time outdoors can improve your health in several ways.

Physical Benefits of Time Outside

Numerous studies have documented the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle, including increased risks of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Spending time outside and getting some exercise can help lower your blood pressure, reduce your levels of stress hormones, and improve the functioning of your immune system.

How Time in Nature Can Improve Your Mental Health

Studies have found that people who regularly spend time in nature tend to be happier and more relaxed and have a lower risk of psychiatric disorders than those who spend most of their time inside. People who spend time in nature also report less loneliness and social isolation, show more empathy toward others, and are more willing to cooperate to achieve shared goals.

Time in nature can help you perform better at work. Spending time outside has been linked to improvements in attention span and ability to focus. That can boost your productivity and make you feel less stressed out during the workday.

The Amount of Time You Spend Outside Matters

Research suggests that spending at least two hours per week outdoors is necessary to achieve these benefits. With your busy schedule, you might think it will be hard to find that much time to spend in nature. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend large blocks of time outside to reap the benefits.

A short amount of time in nature can give you a mental boost, help you relax and recharge, and make it easier to focus and get things done when you return indoors. Look for opportunities to fit time outside into your day, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Going for a quick walk in a park will be better than staying cooped up inside and sitting at your desk or in front of the TV.

You don’t have to travel to a far-flung location. You can head to a local park or beach or take your kids or your dog for a walk down a tree-lined street in your city.

It might not be possible to head outside because of a hectic schedule or bad weather. In that case, just looking out the window at the natural landscape can be beneficial, although spending time outdoors is better.