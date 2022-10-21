A slip-and-fall accident can cause devastating injuries, including broken bones and head trauma. A fall can happen to anyone, but senior citizens, young children, and people who have difficulty walking are at the greatest risk. With a few simple modifications, you can make the stairs at your home safer for everyone.

Install Stair Treads

Steps that are made with a smooth material, such as wood, might look attractive, but they can also be slippery. To reduce the risk of an accident, cover indoor steps with carpet treads. They will provide a surface that’s easier for people and pets to walk on safely.

Place Railings on Both Sides and Make Sure They’re Secure

Having a railing to hold while walking up and down the stairs can significantly reduce the chance of someone falling. Railings should be located on either side of a staircase so a person can hang onto one or both. They should be a size that’s easy for a person to grasp and should be located at an appropriate height.

Check railings on a regular basis to be certain that they’re securely attached. If a railing is damaged, have it repaired or replaced as soon as possible.

Make Sure Stairs Are Well Lit

Poor lighting is a common cause of slip-and-fall accidents. If a staircase is dimly lit, it can be difficult to see where one step ends and where another begins. This is especially true for seniors, who may have vision difficulties. Depending on the size and design of the staircase, you might need to install one or more light fixtures at the top or bottom, or one overhead light source might provide enough illumination.

Keep the Path Clear

Many accidents occur because an object on the stairs gets in the way and a person either doesn’t see it or is unable to step over or around it. Toys, shoes, and laundry are common culprits.

Make it a rule in your family that nothing is to be left on the stairs. You might want to put a box or a basket nearby for items that have to go upstairs or downstairs. If someone doesn’t have time to put an item where it belongs right away, or if the person needs help, the task can get taken care of later, and no one will be put in harm’s way.

During the winter, snow and ice can make outdoor steps treacherous. Shovel steps to keep them clear of snow and use sand or salt to provide traction.

Add Other Features for Family Members with Special Needs

If a senior citizen or a person with limited mobility lives in your home, consider installing a stair lift to help that individual move around the house safely. Adding an outdoor ramp can make it easier to enter and leave the house, especially in the winter.