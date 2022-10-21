When you think about changes that you would like to make to your house, the list might keep growing and growing. You probably can’t afford to make all those upgrades, at least not right away. Here are some strategies to help you organize your wish list and set priorities.

Figure out What Absolutely Has to Be Done

If your house has any problems that can affect people’s safety or health, make those your top priorities. An unsafe staircase and outdated electrical wiring that poses a fire hazard are just a couple of examples.

You should also address any leaks (even small ones) in the roof, around windows, and in the bathroom. Water can cause significant structural damage to your house and create a breeding ground for mold, which can be harmful to your family’s health.

Prioritize Other Items on Your List

You might be considering several changes that you hope will make your house more functional or more comfortable. On closer examination, you might realize that some of those projects aren’t really necessary at all.

For instance, you might think you need more storage space. If you go through your closets and cabinets, get rid of things that you don’t use, and organize what’s left, you might discover that you don’t need more room for storage after all.

After you have identified the nice-to-have projects that you want to proceed with, you can figure out the best order to tackle them. Think about which rooms you use the most and which problems you encounter on a regular basis. Address those issues first.

Consider the Time of Year

If your house needs outdoor improvements, such as roof repairs, the season can influence your decision. Although it might be possible for contractors to work outside in any season, it can be harder in the winter if you live in a region where the weather gets bitterly cold and there is a threat of snow. Schedule outdoor repairs at a time when contractors will be able to work without too much difficulty.

Interior projects, such as a kitchen remodel, can be done regardless of the season. Contractors have busy times and slow times. If you don’t need to have work done immediately, planning your project for a time when contractors won’t be extremely busy might help you save a significant amount of money.

Be Realistic about Your Budget

Financing home improvements with credit cards and thinking you will somehow pay them off later is a recipe for a financial disaster. Figure out how much you can actually afford to spend and consider that throughout your decision-making process. Making financially responsible decisions will be easier once you have set clear priorities.