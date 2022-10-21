If you’re thinking about changing the flooring in your house, you might want to consider cork. Cork flooring offers several benefits, but it’s not a good choice for every home.

How Cork Flooring Is Produced and Installed

Cork flooring is made using the bark of the cork oak tree. It’s popular, in part, because it’s a renewable resource and a biodegradable material.

Boards can consist of solid cork, or they can have a fiberboard or plywood core and be laminated with cork. Cork flooring can be manufactured to resemble other materials, such as hardwood, concrete, and marble.

The edges of planks generally lock together to create a floating floor. After cork flooring is installed, it has to be sealed to protect it from water damage.

Cork flooring costs less than hardwood. If you enjoy taking on DIY projects, you can install cork flooring yourself without too much trouble and keep the total cost down.

How to Care for Cork Flooring

Maintenance is simple and straightforward. All you have to do is sweep or vacuum cork flooring and occasionally wash it with a damp mop. You’ll have to clean up spills right away to prevent stains.

Cork flooring must be protected from the sun. If it’s exposed to direct sunlight on a regular basis, it can become discolored, and you can wind up with flooring that’s different colors in different parts of a room.

Like hardwood flooring, cork flooring can be sanded and refinished multiple times to get rid of scratches, dents, and other damage to the top layer. The thickness of cork flooring determines how many times it can be refinished. Some engineered cork flooring can’t be refinished because the top layer of cork is too thin.

How to Figure out If Cork Flooring Is Right for You

Cork is filled with tiny air pockets that give it a soft surface. That softness can make cork flooring a good choice for a place where you stand a lot, such as in the kitchen. You might want to install cork flooring in a room where someone might fall, such as a young child’s bedroom or the home of a senior citizen who has trouble walking.

The softness of cork flooring makes it susceptible to damage from furniture and pets’ nails. Cork might not be the best choice for a home with a dog or cat.

The air pockets in cork flooring make it an effective insulator. It can keep both the noise level and your utility costs down.

Cork is fire retardant, hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and insect repellent. It can be an excellent choice if a member of your family suffers from allergies.

High humidity can cause cork flooring to pop out of place or buckle. Some types of cork flooring are more water resistant than others.

Learn More before You Decide

Cork flooring can be a great choice, but it’s not suitable for every home. If you’re thinking about installing cork flooring, research different brands and their specific properties.