If you feel that your family has outgrown your house, moving isn’t the only solution. If you love the area, you don’t want to move away from family and friends, or you would rather not go through the hassle of selling your house and buying another, building an addition might be the answer.

Give Your Kids More Space and Privacy

When children share bedrooms, they tend to get on each other’s nerves. If you’re tired of mediating arguments, building another bedroom can make life less stressful for everyone.

It might be a good idea to add one or more bedrooms, even if you don’t currently need them. If you’re planning to have more kids in the future, you can build an addition now, be prepared, and avoid a major disruption later.

End Fights for the Bathroom

One of the most common reasons why family members argue is because they want to use the bathroom at the same time. If the number of people and the number of bathrooms is unworkable, adding another bathroom can eliminate daily arguments. Depending on the layout of your house and the size of your family, you might want to add another bathroom for the entire family to share or build a master bathroom for you and your spouse and let your kids share an existing bathroom.

Create More Space to Relax as a Family

If your living room feels crowded when your entire family watches TV together, you can expand that room or build a new family room. If it’s hard to fit everyone comfortably around the kitchen or dining room table, you can expand an existing room, add a new dining area, or change the layout to create a more open floorplan.

Increase Your Home’s Value

Buyers typically look for spacious houses that won’t require major work before they move in. If you decide to sell the property in the future, the changes that you make to improve life for your own family will also make the house more appealing to others and raise its resale value.

Don’t Go Overboard

You might be excited about the idea of building an addition, but you need to be careful not to overdo it. For one thing, a major renovation project can be expensive, and unforeseen problems almost always arise. You’ll need to leave room in your budget for unanticipated costs.

Also, making your home a lot larger than others in the neighborhood can backfire. Buyers might not be able to afford it or might not want a house that’s a lot bigger than those around it, and you might not get a good return on investment.