Spending time outdoors surrounded by nature can improve your physical and mental health in a variety of ways. Bringing nature inside can also be beneficial. Here are several reasons why you might want to add some plants to your home.

Plants Can Improve Indoor Air Quality

Pet dander, cleaning products, and other contaminants can create poor indoor air quality that can aggravate allergies, trigger asthma attacks, and have other negative impacts on your family’s health. You might not be able to eliminate all the things that are polluting the air inside your home, but houseplants, plus the soil they grow in and microorganisms in the soil, can help filter the air so you can breathe easier.

Houseplants Can Improve Your Mental Health

Stress is a fact of life, but raising plants can make it easier for you to cope with daily ups and downs. Studies have found that people who care for plants tend to experience declines in blood pressure, fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety, and lower levels of stress hormones.

Taking care of plants can help you temporarily forget about whatever challenges you’re facing. Watching plants grow and thrive can give you a sense of accomplishment that can spill over and positively impact other aspects of your life.

Simply being around plants can be beneficial. A home filled with beautiful houseplants feels calm and relaxing. Being in that type of environment can help you unwind and recharge after a stressful day.

Plants Can Help You Focus and Be More Productive and Creative

Being in a room with plants can provide several cognitive benefits. Studies have found that just having a plant nearby can help people focus on work and other tasks and get things done faster and with less stress. The presence of plants has also been linked to increased creativity.

Do Some Research before You Get a Houseplant

It’s important to choose a houseplant carefully. Figure out how much time you can devote to raising a plant and find a species that you know you will be able to care for properly. Think about how much sunlight your house gets and select a species that will be able to thrive in that amount of light.

If you have kids or pets, be particularly diligent when selecting houseplants. Some common species can be poisonous to children, dogs, and cats.

You can find a lot of helpful information related to houseplants online. If you need help selecting a species or advice on how to care for it, you can visit a local nursery or garden center and speak with an employee.