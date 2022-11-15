Real Estate Webmasters gears up for continued success

With the arrival of the 4th quarter, dubbed the “marketing investment quarter” for teams and brokerages across the board, all eyes are on successfully closing out 2022 and hitting the ground running in the new year. And for Real Estate Webmasters Inc. (REW), 2023 is shaping up to be another banner year of growth as the company ensures its team is primed to tackle the year in a big way.

To that end, Real Estate Webmasters recently announced that Emma Adkins has been promoted to SEM manager, where she’ll be responsible for leading the SEO and paid search departments with a focus on delivering high-quality search engine optimization and lead generation for Real Estate Webmasters’ top clients.

Having previously served in several positions at Real Estate Webmasters over the past five years, Adkins most recently held the role of senior resource manager. In this capacity, Adkins was responsible for the creation, deployment and resource management of all agency projects.

“It is always a good day when you can promote from within the organization,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “It allows us to continually reward our staff with new opportunities and ensures that we keep a high level of what we call ‘REW IQ’ in the company. There is no better example of this than Emma. She is smart, hardworking and dedicated, and she truly cares for the clients we serve and the employees that serve them.”

REW IQ is the combination of real estate industry/tech knowledge combined with the experience of the unique deliverables that has made Real Estate Webmasters successful over the past 20 years, explains Carey.

With over 20 years of experience in search engine optimization and 2 million-plus hours of professional services delivered to top-producing agents, teams and brokers, Real Estate Webmasters is a world leader in SEO specific to the real estate industry.

And while Adkins is excited to inherit the moniker of SEM manager, she’s looking forward to continuing to serve some of the top brokers in the residential real estate space.

“It feels amazing to have the support of Morgan Carey and REW as I step into the role of SEM manager,” she says. “Each step forward that I’ve taken at REW has brought me closer to being better able to serve our clients. I am excited to take on this new challenge and for a chance to grow yet again with REW.”

2023 looks to be a busy year for Real Estate Webmasters, with a slew of new company services to be launched, including advanced programmatic SEO, content clustering, link building training and consulting as well as additional value-added SEO services.

“With the market shifting and so many of our customers flush with capital from the booming 2020 – 2022 selling periods, now is the time to lean into a search campaign and take advantage of the changing tides,” says Carey. “SEO is unique in that you do not pay per lead, and so the stronger your SEO investment, the more compounded your lead generation and brand recognition.”

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.