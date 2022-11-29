Heading back to the structured school year after a summer filled with slow mornings, long days at the pool and evenings chasing fireflies can feel like an abrupt shift. However, creating as much structure and order at home can help everyone better transition into this shift of pace. Read on for back-to-school home organization tips that can help set up the start of the new school year for success.

Assess the Mudroom

The mudroom is the first entry point after a long day of school, work, sports and activities. It’s the place that corrals backpacks, coats, shoes, boots and all the miscellaneous items that inevitably end up coming home. Establish a system in the mudroom to keep this space running efficiently. Create a space to put dirty shoes, wet rain boots and muddy uniforms. Ensure every family member, or at least every child has an assigned hook to hang their coat and bag to create a sense of order and cohesiveness.

Establish a Command Center

A command center that has a calendar, dry erase board, bulletin board, a charging station, and a basket or drawer to collect paperwork will help keep sports schedules, permission slips and school calendars in order. In addition, ensuring all of these items remain in the command center will eliminate the frustrating last-minute searches for pertinent information that should be easily accessible.

Create a Breakfast Section

Mornings can be the most chaotic time of day, so creating a spot where your older children can help themselves to breakfast can make the morning smoother. This may be a refrigerator drawer stocked with pre-made smoothies, drinks and perishable breakfast items or a low drawer filled with plates, bowls and any grab-and-go breakfast options so they can help themselves.

Make a Snack Station

Similar to a breakfast section, stock the refrigerator drawer with healthy after-school snack options, like pre-cut fruit and vegetables, and include a few easy-to-reach baskets in the pantry filled with post-activity snack options so your family can help themselves.

Set a Homework Area

Whether your home has a designated homework room or your family prefers to sit at the kitchen island, make sure everyone has the materials they need to tackle homework at home. Ideas of must-have accessories include having a homework playlist and calming scent to set the mood, and ensuring every child has a small caddy filled with the accessories they need. These accessories may include a charger for any school-required devices, paper, pens, pencils, scissors, glue sticks, calculator, etc.

Design an Orderly Laundry Room

Give each family member a designated laundry basket to corral their laundry. Also, create a space for muddy clothing to prevent the larger messes from spreading. Finally, take the time to decant your detergent and other laundry supplies into clear containers to lessen the visual clutter in the room.