After a long summer with a full house, the start of the school year can bring a welcome sense of calm and quiet. It’s also a time when tackling house projects that you may have been putting off is more manageable. Having more time to gather bids, less mess and not as many family members at home means managing contractors, painters and landscapers can be more manageable. So if you’re looking to give your home a post-summer refresh, read on for the home projects to take on once the new school year starts.

Refresh the Paint

Whether you want to explore a new paint palette or refresh the existing paint with a fresh coat, painting the house when everyone is at school and at after-school activities is more straightforward than when there is a full house. The painters can do their job without pausing for little feet to run up and down the stairs, and the areas will have more time to dry and less risk of little hands accidentally touching the wet paint.

Tend to Fall Landscaping

Fall landscaping is essential for several reasons. It will refresh the existing landscaping and remove any dead flowers and foliage and provide the opportunity to plant fall flowers, such as mums and kale. It’s also an excellent time of year to lay a fresh coat of mulch to help protect the greenery from the upcoming frosts and winter temperatures, snow and ice. Additionally, investing time in fall landscaping will help prep your landscaping and garden for a beautiful spring.

Upgrade the Floors

If your bathroom floors are chilly every time you get out of the shower, now is the time to consider adding heated flooring before winter’s temperatures plummet. Upgrading your bathroom floors with radiant heating will keep you feeling cozy once the deep winter chill sets in. Additionally, upgrading any larger living spaces that can be chilly, such as the great room, sunroom, or screened-in porch, will help you get more use out of these spaces during the colder months.

Consider Bathroom or Kitchen Upgrades

If you have contemplated bathroom or kitchen upgrades, now is the time to book those projects. Completing these projects before the temperatures drop means people won’t be coming in and out and leaving doors open when it’s cold outside and when the holiday entertaining season arrives.

Install an Indoor Air Purifying System

As you prepare to spend more time indoors, ensure that the indoor air is free of dust, mold, viruses and other airborne contaminants. Once the windows are sealed for the colder months, there’s a higher chance that these unwelcome contaminants can circulate throughout the air. In addition, indoor air purifying systems can provide a healthier indoor space.