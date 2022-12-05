More usable space for entertaining and daily living is always a welcome advantage of home upgrades. While most homeowners instantly think of remodeling as a way to do this, adding a great outdoor area can actually accomplish that goal. Creating a great outdoor space exponentially increases the enjoyment of your home. That said, there are some mistakes you’ll want to avoid when updating your outdoor space.

Expecting Instant Gratification

Like all areas of life, real growth takes time. Your elderly neighbor’s picture-perfect yard may be the envy of the block, but that likely took a lot of years of planting, pruning, and fertilizing. Unfortunately, if you’re just starting on your home’s yard, it can be a few seasons before you truly see the fruits (and blooms) of your labor. Be prepared to wait for your plants to grow before you see a magazine-worthy garden.

Using Indoor Furniture

Your favorite area rug may seem like the perfect fit on your porch, and it can be tempting to use the furniture you already have. Unless you’re ready to toss your favorite pieces, opt to keep your indoor furniture indoors. Even if your porch is covered, the combination of dew, bugs, winds, and gentle weathering can take a toll on furniture not designed to reside outdoors.

Forgetting to Adjust for the Change of Seasons

Each season comes with its own set of challenges and its own set of weather. Caring for your yard means being ready to adjust with each turn of the season. Removing debris and adjusting watering levels for the weather can be key to a great outdoor space. Don’t forget to cover your outdoor furniture when the cold and stormy weather hits.

Planting with Rose-Colored Glasses

You’ve no doubt seen photos of yards full of beautiful foliage on social network sites and in magazines. It’s natural to want those beautiful blooms in your yard. Unfortunately, not every climate is ready to handle certain plants. Moreover, each yard has its own sun and shade levels that need to be considered. Planting with rose-colored glasses can result in a lot of frustration and a loss on your investment. Don’t forget to consider the maintenance requirements of various landscaping choices. Consider your interest in gardening and your time allowances, and how often you travel. Without doing your research on what will grow well in your yard with your skill level, you may end up with a lot of dying plants and wasted funds.