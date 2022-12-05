Our homes tell stories that words can’t. They hold all our memories: great, and not so great. They are a place of comfort, warmth, and sanctuary. Maintaining this special space shouldn’t break the bank. Check out these five budget friendly home improvement ideas to help you keep your sanctuary in tip top shape!

Pop of Color

Add a little brightness to your home with a fresh coat of paint. Touch up on current colors, or mix it up and add an accent color. Paint walls, cabinets, doors and appliances in fun, exciting colors to make your home stand out.

Rearrange It!

This no-cost project is an easy way to spruce up your home. Shift furniture around for a new look and feel without hurting your wallet. If you want to take it to the next level, create a 2D scale model of each room to figure out the best way to shift your space around.

Rethink Your Kitchen Storage

The kitchen is the heart of the home. Effective storage always plays a huge factor in the quality of your cooking and dining experience. Utilize corners. Buy organizers for your pantry. Invest in a floating island, extra shelving, or pot hooks to expand your kitchen’s capabilities.

On the Hook

We’re always looking for ways to cut back on clutter. As easy drop-off points, the mudroom and front entryway are some of the most mess-prone areas in the home. Organize the chaos by installing coat and bag hooks.

Amp Up Your Entrance

First impressions matter! And it isn’t any different when it comes to your home. Make sure you’re putting your best foot forward by taking your home’s entrance to the next level. Freshen up the paint on your front door. Add a welcome mat. Liven up the space with some greenery. Make your guests feel welcome the second they walk through the door!