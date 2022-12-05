Want to be crafty but don’t know where to start? Collaging is a great, affordable introductory craft to get your creative gears turning. Piece together pictures, words, and artwork in your own artistic puzzle! This list includes all the essentials to spark your imagination and get collaging.

Cutting Tools

Use scissors to cut out pages, larger photographs, and shapes. For difficult corners and fun cut outs, use an X-Acto knife! With this handy tool, you’ll be able to cut out your photos with ease and precision.

Cut Mat

Place this under your pages when using an X-Acto knife! It will help protect your counter and table surfaces and allow you a smoother cut.

Old Magazines and Books

Collect old publications from around the house. Anything with pictures, words, and pops of color is perfect for your collage collection. If you don’t have anything laying around, check out the book section of your local thrift store!

Something to Collage On

This can range from posterboard to parchment paper to the inside of your journal! The options are limitless. Decide on the size and purpose of your collage in order to select which medium would work best for you.

Bonding Agent

Glue sticks and Mod Podge are the ideal fix for your sticky situation! Glue sticks help to bond the materials to your collage surface and Mod Podge creates an even matte or glossy finish.