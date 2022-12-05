With crisp fall weather and crunchy leaves falling everywhere you look, there’s no doubt now is the time to stay on top of your autumn outdoor tasks. While this season brings its share of fun, there’s no doubt that it comes with a set of chores for homeowners. Unfortunately, not every person knows to avoid these common fall landscaping mistakes; keep your home in its top form by making sure you aren’t one of them.

Leaving Branches and Debris on Paths

Branches and debris aren’t just an eyesore, they can cause serious injury. As gloomy days and darker evenings can prevent visibility, it’s best to remove any debris in pathways before they become problematic. This can prevent injury for which you could be liable.

Forgetting About Your Banisters

Stormy weather can lead to slippery paths, porches, and outdoor stairways. Most homeowners don’t think about the risk until it is too late. In a slippery situation, you and your guests alike will be grateful for a sturdy banister or railing to reach out to. Be sure to check your railing and banisters for reliability. They should be strong enough to support a tripping adult; if not, it may be time for a replacement.

Neglecting the Gutters

Cleaning the gutters is a no-doubt a tedious and messy chore, but it is a necessary one. Don’t make the mistake of neglecting your gutters this season. Your gutters may seem innocuous, but they are an essential item that helps defend your home against water damage. A clogged gutter allows rainwater to pool against your roof, your home’s exterior, and your home’s foundation. This can cause expensive damage over time.

Ignoring Your Irrigation Systems

Autumn weather means more rain. No homeowner wants to face a marshy yard, so be sure you aren’t ignoring your irrigation systems. If you have an in-ground or timer-based sprinkler system, be sure you are adjusting for the change of seasons. This will ensure you’re not using unnecessary water and you aren’t overwatering your yard.

Leaving Leaves Where They Fall

Not everyone is a fan of raking leaves; in fact, some homeowners are passionate about leaving the foliage to ensure that the local ecosystem can thrive. Whether you’re trying to be environmentally conscious, or you simply have other things on your plate and can’t tackle raking right away, don’t leave your leaves wherever they naturally land. Be sure that, at the minimum, you are taking them away from your home and any building’s exterior. This can ensure that the wet and mildewing leaves won’t damage your home’s foundation or exterior siding.