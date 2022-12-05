Spooky season is upon us! What better way to reign in the haunts and horrors than with a movie marathon of timeless classics? Bundle up in your coziest pajamas and enjoy these five must watch Halloween classics!

Halloweentown

This classic Disney Channel original movie is a family favorite. The movie focuses on a young girl named Marnie whose grandmother is a bit out of the ordinary. Upon following her grandmother after her annual visit on Halloween night, Marnie discovers that her grandmother is a witch! Follow Marnie along on her journey to discover her powers and save Halloweentown!

Beetlejuice

This spooky, kooky Tim Burton classic follows Adam and Barbara as they explore life as the newly deceased. Explore the lawlessness of the underworld as Adam and Barbara seek a way to exercise the new tenants of their home.

Hocus Pocus

In an unfortunate turn of events, Max, Dani, and Allison accidentally set free their town’s fabled witch coven. With the help of a magical cat, the trio must steal the witches’ spell book to stop them from achieving immortality and wreaking havoc on their town.

Nightmare Before Christmas

This season-versatile animated classic is a fantastic way to celebrate the spooky season. Upon Jack Skellington’s existential struggle to learn if there’s more to life than Halloween, he discovers Christmas. In an attempt to discover his purpose, he commandeers Christmas.

Twitches

A family-friendly, classic, this movie is perfect to enjoy with your kiddos on a cool October night. Identical twins, Alex and Camryn were separated at birth and sent away from the magical kingdom of Coventry to escape the dangers of an evil force. On their 21st birthday, they are reunited and forced to confront their powers and what they must do to save their kingdom.