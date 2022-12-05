The change of seasons marks an excellent time to freshen up your home’s look. Unfortunately, seasonal decor can get overwhelmingly fast, causing clutter unnecessarily. Thankfully, you don’t have to resign yourself to causing clutter or avoiding seasonal decor altogether. If you’re hoping to redecorate for each season–and for your favorite holiday, there are a few decor storage tips that can help.

Keep it Minimum

The first rule of eliminating clutter is to mitigate unnecessary purchases. Be choosy with your seasonal decor. It can be tempting to go on a shopping spree any time you see a cute scarecrow or a fun holiday decor item. However, what looks great on the giant store shelf, may overpower your small living room; just like with any decor, be sure you have a spot for it before you decide to bring it home.

Start With the Swap

Don’t try to simply unpack your seasonal decor and put it on your already-decorated shelves. This will create visual clutter and diminish the appeal of your favorite items. To keep your home looking its best, freshen your decor by storing your daily decor before you bring out your seasonal swaps. The trick to making storage simple? Packing your daily decor items in your now-empty seasonal storage boxes and totes. This eliminates the need for excess storage items taking up space on your garage or closet shelves.

Use Clear Totes

Clear totes are an organizer’s dream when it comes to seasonal decor. Weatherproof totes keep dust, bugs, and mildew away from your precious decor. They will also last for years to come without damage–unlike a traditional cardboard box. While any tote can help keep you organized, clear totes make it easy to see what’s inside. Add a label to your clear tote, and there will be no doubt you’ll seamlessly find what you need when it’s time to decorate.

Think Outside the Box

Boxes and storage totes are great tools, but small items need a little more care. Instead of getting complicated small storage boxes, think creatively and use other household storage options. For example, egg cartons (traditional or plastic) are excellent tools to keep small items separated and protected from damage. Clear garment bags can be just what you need to keep dust off of your unwieldy decor that won’t fit easily in a tote or box.