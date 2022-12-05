Whether you’re hosting an intense game day tailgate, a quaint holiday get-together, or an action-packed family reunion, no party is complete without a knock-out snack table! Don’t leave your grandpa glumly deciding between a tray of soggy, plain vegetables and a bag of lonely, unaccompanied chips. Show up and serve out with these divine dips, perfect for any occasion!

Spinach Artichoke

This timeless creamy classic is a perfect pairing for chips, pretzels, and veggies of your liking. The warm, toasty combination of cheese, garlic, spinach, and artichoke hearts is a delicious dip to offer your party guests for any occasion.

Marshmallow Fruit Dip

This delicious, simple, three-ingredient dip is certain to bring a little sweetness to any gathering you might host. The combination of marshmallow fluff, cream cheese, and vanilla is the perfect complement to fruits and sweet crackers alike!

Layer Bean Dip

This tasty combo of beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and cheese is a tried and true crowd pleaser for any occasion. Serve warm with tortilla chips for the ultimate south-western experience.

Peanut Butter Fluff Dip

This delightful dip is perfect for fruits, pretzels, and sweet crackers. Combine peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, and whipped cream to create the tastiest treat for your guests!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get spicy with it! This crock-pot combo of shredded chicken, sour cream, cheese, and buffalo sauce is sure to leave your guests reaching for more! Serve with chips, crackers, and vegetables.

S’mores Dip

Sweeten up your gathering with this decadent dessert dip. Toast semi-sweet chocolate chips, butter, and halved marshmallows in a skillet. Serve with graham crackers and enjoy the delicious gooey-ness of this twist on a camping classic.