While buyers don’t typically expect to buy a completely move in-ready home, some dated home elements can create the impression that the overall house needs considerable updates. This first impression might even cause the buyer to pass on making an offer, no matter how well-maintained the rest of the home is. If you’re selling your home and feel there are areas that could use some updating, read on for the elements that can date your home.

Old carpet

Worn carpet is one of the top ways to make an overall space feel outdated. If rooms in the house aren’t hardwood or tile and have outdated wall-to-wall carpet, replacing the carpet or installing new floors will make the overall space feel fresh and new. Worn carpet can give the impression that the overall area hasn’t been well-maintained.

Faded paint

A fresh coat of paint is the easiest way to make a space feel revived. Touching up the existing paint color or repainting the rooms in neutral colors will make the space feel well cared for, clean and new.

Glass block windows

Glass blocks are sometimes used as an alternative to windows in a garage or bathroom. The glass is cloudy and textured to block being able to see in. However, these windows can instantly date a home and reduce its curb appeal.

Fluorescent bathroom lights

Fluorescent bathroom lights provide harsh lighting, not the ambient glow of soft bulbs. Replacing fluorescent bathroom lighting or Hollywood vanity lighting with updated light fixtures or new bulbs creates a more relaxing, inviting space.

Sunken bathtub

A sunken bathtub is a signature sign of a dated bathroom. Even if the carpeting is pulled up, the fluorescent lighting is removed and the linoleum is replaced with tile, the sunken bathtub is a sign that the bathroom hasn’t been fully renovated in several decades.

Polished brass finishes

Polished brass finishes on fixtures such as lighting, hardware, or faucets give the impression that they haven’t been replaced since being installed several decades ago. Consider updating any polished brass fixtures with a timeless selection, such as polished nickel or aged brass.

Dated light fixtures

Once you’ve installed light fixtures, it can be easy to forget to update them. However, new light fixtures can transform a space and give it a new look entirely. For example, replacing glass sphere ceiling lights with an updated design can instantly refresh the immediate area.

Window coverings

The right window treatment has the power to impact the overall space. Outdated window treatments with heavy panels, mini blinds, or valances can make the whole room look updated, no matter how current the rest of the space is. Especially when selling a house, natural light is essential. Focusing on lighter fabrics and blinds will allow more natural light to shine and make the space feel fresh, updated and new.