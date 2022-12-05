The interior design world is known for having ever-changing rules. While some of these rules stand the test of time, other rules can go out of style just as fast as they can in style. Keeping this in mind will help you focus on making the design updates to your home that you genuinely love. In addition, breaking these rules is a little-known way for a space to feel completely unique and custom. Read on for the home design rules that are made to be broken.

Rule to break: Maintaining symmetry

Designing with symmetry keeps the space cohesive, orderly, and easy for the eyes. However, in some areas, symmetry can fall flat and even make the room feel bland. Designing with balance in mind, instead of symmetry, can create a cohesive feel while adding more dimension, depth and interest. For example, when you’re styling a mantle, instead of displaying two identical vases on either side of the focal point, style a grouping of three candle sticks on one side and one larger vase on the other side. Both sides will feel balanced and also give the eye something more to look at.

Rule to break: Using light colors in small spaces

Using light colors in small spaces, such as light-colored paint, rugs and furniture, is a known way to make a small room feel more spacious, brighter and lighter. However, drenching the smaller areas in dark, rich colors can allow you to lean into this smaller space, embrace its square footage and make it feel more interesting. Also, painting the walls and the ceiling the same continuous color can draw the eye up, even making the ceilings feel higher.

Rule to break: Selecting one metal finish

Mixing metals is a low-effort, high-impact way to create a more custom-looking space. While sticking to one metal finish is a safe way to design a room, mixing metals will elevate the design further. In addition, choosing two complementary metals will prevent the space from becoming too overwhelming. For example, polished nickel and antique brass are tried and true metal finish combinations.

Rule to break: Not using big furniture in small spaces

Just because the room’s square footage is small doesn’t mean the furniture needs to be small, as well. A small area with petite furniture can even look unorganized and overcrowded. Anchoring the room with a large, substantial piece, then layering in several additional smaller pieces, can appropriately fill the room without feeling too full or too empty.

Rule to break: Painting all the ceilings white

When you hire a painter, they will likely turn to a flat, white paint for your ceiling. This is a safe choice and the way it’s typically been done. However, viewing the ceiling as the fifth wall can turn your room’s into jewel-boxes that can draw the eye up. Whether you apply wallpaper, the same paint color as the walls, or a complementary color to the walls on the ceiling, paying attention to the fifth wall will instantly elevate the space.