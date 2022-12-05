As the sun sets on the summer, it’s time to dust off your favorite jersey and pull out your foam finger. Football season is back! Whether its college or professional, game day is a great way to bring family and friends together to root for your favorite team! Why not take your experience to the next level? Try these five tips and tricks so you don’t fumble your game day party!

Show Your Colors

What’s a game day without a little team spirit? Show your support and deck yourself out in your team’s colors. Decorate your house with streamers, table cloths, and balloons to get the party started!

Fire Up the Grill

Get your grill on so you can feed those famished fans! Cook up some signature burgers and dogs. Grill your buns to take your grub to the next level. Mix up the main course by grilling some chicken and veggies.

Make It Interesting

Raise the stakes with a friendly competition. Bet on different outcomes for the games: half-time and final scores, penalties, timeouts, fumbles. Get your game on while you watch the game!

Signature Cocktail

Huddle up and throw ‘em back! Create your very own signature cocktail. Theme your drink to get in the game day spirit. Play around with different liquors and mixers to create something for your guests to enjoy while they cheer on their team!

Get Snacky With It!

No game day party is complete without a snack table. From chips to dips, and wings to other things, make sure your fans are properly fed so they can hoot and holler with every touchdown!