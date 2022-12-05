Whether you’re going on walks or cuddling on the couch, your dog is a part of your day to day life. Why not let them in on the Halloween fun? These seven quirky costume ideas are the perfect way to include your dog this spooky season!

Hotdog and Hamburger

You’ve got the dog, just add the buns! A tried and true classic, this is a great costume for you and your furry friend.

Kangaroo and Joey

This is a great costume for smaller pups (especially if their ears are too big for their heads). Create a pouch so you can keep your baby joey nice and safe all night.

Grinch and Reindeer Max

This dynamic Christmas duo is the perfect costume for Halloween night with your pooch! Create little reindeer antlers that you can easily and safely attach to your dog’s head.

Russel and Doug

This Disney pair is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Great for goldens and larger dogs, all you’ll really need is a fun collar and a Wilderness Explorer sash.

Jimmy Neutron and Goddard

A true classic, this costume idea is sure to unlock a bit of nostalgia among your friends. Use a bottle to spike up your hair and create a little “brain” helmet for your pooch to wear to make them look extra robotic.

Finn and Jake

Yet another classic boy and dog pairing, the team from Adventure Time is a great way to get your pooch in the Halloween spirit!

Mario and Yoshi

Level up with a game changing costume for you and your furry friend. Whether your saving Princess Peach or handing out candy to bunches of trick-or-treaters, your costume is sure to impress.