There are many elements of older homes that add charm. However, some older homes and all their quirks can feel extra spooky during the Halloween season and any other time of year. So, in the spirit of Halloween, read on for the mysterious home features that you may notice in your home and how you can resolve these unsettling disturbances.

Creaky floorboards

Older homes with original wood floors have a certain charm that newer homes can’t replicate. However, these floors can feel a little more creepy than charming if you hear an unexpected creak in the middle of the night. However, there are solutions for creaky floorboards. One solution is to shim the subfloor. This means using floor shims, tapered wedges resembling doorstops, to level the floorboards. Leveling the floorboards will help alleviate the creakiness.

House noises

Every house has its own unique noises that take some getting used to. But do you hear footsteps, knocking, scratching, or clanging? Maybe the house is haunted — or perhaps the home is simply making typical house noises. Many everyday house noises are caused by temperature changes, causing the house to expand and contract. This results in creaking noises. For example, clanging noises in a home can result from the heat turning on for the first time in the fall, while scratching sounds may be caused by an animal, such as mice or chipmunks, trapped in the attic or air vent. If you constantly hear water running, check to see if a pipe ruptured.

Opened cabinet doors

Have you ever left a room and were confident that you closed the cabinets? Then, when you returned, the cabinet doors were opened? This may be the sign of a ghost or an indication that the hinges need to be tightened. Try adjusting the cabinet hinges or replacing them entirely to see if the doors mysteriously begin to stay closed again.

Flickering lights

Lights that flicker on and off can feel unsettling and disturbing. It can feel like someone or something is causing this to happen and creating a disturbance in the house. If your flickering lights are creating a spooky atmosphere, there are several reasons that this occurrence might be happening. First, check to see if there is a loose light bulb, or have an electrician come to assess signs of a circuit overload or loose wiring.

Cold spots in the house

Cold spots in a home can instantly make you think the house is haunted. However, these temperature changes may not be caused by a haunting presence. Instead, cold spots throughout the home could indicate the HVAC system not working correctly or the ductwork needing to be serviced.