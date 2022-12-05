When you’re selling your home, some essential home prep steps must be taken before you put it on the market. These steps will showcase your home’s unique selling points and help it stand out to buyers. Before listing, it’s also important to talk to your real estate broker to find out what buyers are looking for in a house at your listing price. Read on for insight into the steps every seller should take before going to market.

Create a clutter checklist

Cleaning your home of the clutter and items accumulated over the time you’ve lived in your home can be overwhelming. However, having a checklist you can follow can help keep you on track and ensure you clear out all the crucial areas of the home. It’s wise to begin your decluttering process several months before listing the house. Below is a list of steps to follow when you’re clearing out the items you no longer need.

Reduce the number of items on the shelves, and put away all family photos and personal knick-knacks

Clear off the countertops and other surfaces, and keep them cleared during the duration your home is on the market

Review papers that have accumulated in drawers and on surfaces, and discard and shred the documents you no longer need, and file the essential papers

Pack small appliances and servingware you know you won’t use before you sell

Throw out used items from drawers, such as bathroom drawers, nightstands, kitchen drawers and items from the linen closet. Also, thoroughly clean the pantry to throw out expired and stale food.

Create a donation plan for clothes, accessories, towels and linens you no longer need.

Consider renting a storage unit if your house still feels filled with clutter.

Hire a deep cleaner

Once you clear out the house from items you no longer need, hire a deep cleaning service to make the house shine. A clean home gives the impression that the home has been taken care of, which could translate to a buyer’s impression of the home as a whole. In addition, deep cleaning the carpet and the grout in the kitchen and bathrooms can give the house an extra sparkle.

Freshen up the paint

A fresh coat of paint can be transformative. Neutral paint colors will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Applying a fresh coat to the trim and doors will give your home a like-new feeling.

Assess the lighting

Natural lighting is the most essential type of lighting in a home. Move any furniture that blocks natural light, and trim the exterior shrubbery that is covering the windows. Consider replacing heavy window treatments with lighter options to let the light shine more effectively. Also, make sure all the lightbulbs are working and are uniform. Different types of lightbulbs can create a mismatched and chaotic atmosphere.