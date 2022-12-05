Pom poms, popsicle sticks, and poppy paint are all cherished memories of fun and imagination. Arts and crafts have and will continue to be quintessential aspects of childhood, but why is art so important in our kiddos’ development? Check out these five benefits to incorporating art into your children’s lives.

Boosts Self Confidence

Art allows kids to explore new ideas, skills, and activities in a safe, low-risk environment. There’s no such thing as failures in the creative process: just stepping stones. Creating something new allows children to find the confidence to express themselves and share their voices!

Encourages Creative Thinking

Stretch your kiddos’ minds! Art and creative processes access the right side of the brain in a unique way. Developing these skills at a young age can help them better navigate this not so black-and-white world.

Builds Important Skills ( problem solving, fine motor skills, self control)

Art is essential in establishing and growing important skills that are transferable to many other aspects of life. Projects teach problem solving, fine motor skills, and an abundance of patience and self control.

A Big Way to Process a Big World

The world through a child’s eyes can be big, scary, and confusing. Not only are they learning where they belong in the world, they are also learning what it means to be human. Art is a perfect avenue for your children to process the world when they don’t know how to with words.

It’s Fun!

Above all, creativity is fun! Let your kiddos get messy and explore the depths of their imaginations. Art has so many possibilities that are perfect for a child’s limitless mind!