Selling a home involves many steps, and as a seller, it can be easy to overlook the seemingly minor but essential steps to take during the process. However, you can accomplish these tasks with a clear plan to help facilitate a smooth home sale. If you’re selling your home, read on for the most common mistakes sellers make and how you can avoid them to result in a hassle-free home sale.

Not making repairs

Before you list your home, walk through your house to assess the necessary repairs. Whether they are repairs you’ve been delaying or new issues you notice with fresh eyes, make these repairs before the home goes to market. Potential buyers may spot these issues and prevent them from making an offer. Or, if the inspector identifies these issues, it could add time, money and stress to the selling process.

Not preparing your home for showings

Majorly decluttering your home, removing family photographs, clearing out items you no longer need that are taking up drawer and close space, and removing mementos, knick-knacks and other personal items is essential before people start coming into your home. All surfaces should be clear, and excess items should be removed from drawers and closets, so buyers can see how much storage space there is.

Avoiding professional staging

Professionally staging your home is a worthwhile investment. A professional stager is different from an interior designer, as a stager will set up the house to appeal to a broad audience and highlight the home’s primary selling features, as opposed to a homeowner’s style and taste.

Skipping the curb appeal

Before a buyer enters your home, they will form a first opinion. The mulch beds should be fresh, the planters full and watered and there should be no chipped paint or burnt-out lightbulbs. Especially if you’re selling your home during the warmer months, staging the outside area is important to highlight this additional living space.

Taking your own photos

After the home is decluttered and staged, taking professional photos is a must. The first point of contact a buyer will have with your home is online, so professional photos that are staged and edited with the appropriate lighting will help your home stand out before buyers even enter your house.

Not hiring a real estate agent

Trying to list your home for sale by owner may sound appealing when you realize you don’t have to pay a real estate agent’s commission; however, you may face other potential issues. For example, you may set the price too low and end up losing money, or you may set the price too high and the house may sit on the market too long. Additionally, there are many moving parts of the home selling process that are difficult to understand and keep track of without the assistance of a real estate professional.