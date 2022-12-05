As fall brings its crisp weather and beautiful foliage, it’s the perfect time to gather with friends and family. This season, throw a harvest party to remember. Whether you choose to host a party just because or you host a harvest party in lieu of traditional fall holiday celebrations, there’s no doubt everyone will have something to enjoy. These top tips will ensure all your guests have an excellent time.

Lawn Games

If the weather allows, a gathering becomes a party with the right lawn games. Opt for a few options that guests of all ages can enjoy. Games like cornhole, ladder ball, and horseshoes can be fun for everyone. Amend rules so younger kids can join in without too much difficulty. Don’t forget that volleyball, badminton, and basketball can be excellent ways to entertain your group without much setup. Want to really wow the kids and adults? Consider renting a bounce house or inflatable obstacle course.

Set Up Indoor Games

Fall can bring stormy weather, so don’t be afraid to plan for indoor entertainment. Foosball, ping pong, skeeball, and shuffleboard are all excellent options to keep everyone having fun no matter the weather outside. Consider purchasing options that can be folded and stored easily for the next party, or opt for a group-friendly board game like Pictionary.

Photo Booth

Capture the memories for years to come and encourage guests to get in on the fun with a photo booth. Simply use a few bales of straw and a fall-themed backdrop to create an inexpensive and fun centerpiece for your party. Ensure lots of laughs and photos by setting out a basket of props for silly pictures.

Soup Exchange

Nothing says fall like a great soup. Host a soup exchange to ensure every guest leaves feeling full. Have your friends and family bring a pot of soup to share along with recipe cards. Everyone can get a sampling of various delicious soups and can take home the recipe card to recreate their favorites at home!

Pumpkin Decorating

Fall wouldn’t be the same without pumpkins and squashes. Host a craft table for kids and adults to decorate their favorite fall gourd. Washable paint, glitter, and stickers can wow your guests, but be sure to offer ample clean-up options. If you want to keep things simple, choose paint pens or washable markers and a selection of fall-themed stickers.