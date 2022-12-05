Cold weather and dark evenings often lead families to get cozy indoors during the fall and winter seasons. For some families, this can mean additional screen time. If you find that your family needs a new way to pass the time in the chilly and stormy seasons, these tricks can help you and your children have fun without a screen.

Find a New Game

Board games are an ideal family-friendly activity for those dark winter evenings. Whip up a batch of homemade hot chocolate and settle down with a new game. Choose a classic Hasbro game from childhood, or venture to your local game store for something more difficult and engaging. Not only are board games an excellent screen-free activity, but they can also promote reading, creative problem-solving, and math skills.

Library Visit

You don’t have to be an avid reader to benefit from your local library. Many libraries have expanded their catalogs to include games, movies and even cooking items. Some even have areas for 3D printing, legos and other crafting opportunities for kids and adults alike. Naturally, there are still a lot of options for those who love to crack open a good book on a cold winter night.

Get Kids Cooking

Baking and cooking are necessary skills that every adult should have. Get your kids started early with child-friendly recipes. You never know what could spark a lifelong love or talent. Plus, everyone will love eating the results of this delicious family activity! Get started with toddler-safe tools, or purchase some safety gloves for older kids to learn knife skills.

Downtown Activities

Most towns have a few fun options available in the fall and winter evenings. From potter painting to bowling and everything in between, just because it’s a weeknight doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun outside of the house. Many activities can be done in just an hour or two, leaving plenty of time for dinner, homework, and your bedtime routines. The best part is, you’ll be supporting a small business and can likely get a few discounts for going on less busy nights.

Indoor Sports

Exercise is vital for kids and adults alike, but bad weather can make it harder to get enough movement. Sign your children up for indoor sports, or do some indoor movement at home by following kid-friendly home workout videos. There are a lot of fun free options available, and many are themed with favorite characters.