We’ve all bought a can of beans we aren’t sure what to do with. That lonely can often sits in the back of our cabinet for months, if not years, at a time. One of the most common offenders is chickpeas. In theory, they are a fantastic source of protein and healthy fats, but we often don’t know how to use them once we take them home from the store. These four recipes are a great way to use up your chickpeas and enjoy their delicious benefits.

Roasted

Drain and rinse your chickpeas. Coat them in olive oil and season them in whatever suits your fancy—paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper are always a great go to. Heat the oven to 420°F and let them roast until nice and crispy. Enjoy on top of a salad or alone as a crunchy, salty, protein-packed snack!

Protein Cookie Dough

Chickpeas are a fantastic source of good fats and proteins. Turn your chickpeas into a sweet treat with this easy protein-packed recipe. Remove the skin from your chickpeas and blend them in a food processor until they’re nice and smooth. Combine with peanut butter, vanilla protein powder, unsweetened almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips.

Hummus

Hummus is a fantastic snack or topping to enjoy with vegetables, chips, or pretzels. Blend chickpeas together with tahini, garlic, olive oil, and salt. Enjoy immediately or store in the refrigerator!

Use the Aquafaba

Save the liquid from your chickpeas! Otherwise known as aquafaba, this works as a fantastic vegan substitute for eggs. Whisk them into your baked goods or whip them into stiff peaks to make your own meringue.