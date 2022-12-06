Curb appeal is vital to make your home look its best. Real estate experts and weekend warriors alike can all agree that a great yard makes an excellent first impression. Unfortunately, many homeowners get excited about improving their yard and forget to do important research in the process. This can lead to safety hazards or even damage to your home long-term. When you’re ready to upgrade your yard, be sure that you avoid these four common yard issues.

Forgetting Native Plants

With all of the imported options available at home improvement and superstores, it’s no wonder that homeowners simply gravitate to the plants they find the most aesthetically pleasing. However, you are doing your yard a great disservice if you don’t consider native plants first. Native plants require less maintenance and are better for your local ecosystem, and they can be a lot cheaper to maintain since they don’t require extensive care.

Planting Trees Close to the House

Not only is planting a tree too close to your house a fire risk, tree roots can wreak havoc on your underground pipes, which can mean thousands of dollars in repairs down the road. A small sapling may not look like it will do much now, but no one wants to deal with the expenses that can occur later.

Thinking About Only One Season

Everyone loves to see beautiful blooms in their yard in the spring and summer. A rainbow of flowers can certainly boost any home’s curb appeal. It’s no wonder that homeowners are excited to work on their yards in the warm seasons. Unfortunately, flowers don’t bloom all year round in every climate oh, and if you focus solely on florals you may find your yard Barren and unappealing in the colder months. Be sure to focus on Landscaping that will look beautiful all year round; consider Consulting with your local Nursery to find out what foliage options are available in your area.

Ignoring Fire Safety

Many homeowners only consider the Aesthetics when planting next to their home, but this can be a dangerous mistake. Planting too close to your home’s exterior can lessen your home’s fire safety. This is especially problematic if you live in an area prone to wildfires. Consult with your local fire department to see what their recommendations are for planting next to your home, and consider planting fire resistant shrubs when you are looking for the best option for your yard. Remember, curb appeal is important, but safety is paramount.