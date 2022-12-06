Keeping your family physically active can be crucial to your family’s health, but adverse weather, busy gyms and busy schedules can make it hard to ensure that each member of the family gets in their exercise. Providing ways to get active from the comfort of your home can greatly increase your family’s ability to commit to a healthy routine. These home updates are perfect for providing fun and interesting ways to keep your family active all year long.

Gym Mats

Have a spare bedroom or bonus room with some extra space to spare? Simply line that area with gym mats to make it activity-friendly. For adults, a thick stall mat can do wonders when lifting weights or doing cardio. For kids, plush folding mats provide colorful fun while keeping the floors safe for cartwheels and playtime.

Rock Wall

A small rock wall is easy to install in a child’s playroom and can provide hours of fun no matter what the weather holds. Be sure to install the climbing wall safely on studs, and make sure that your climbing area is away from furniture or other objects. Finally, be sure that you don’t create a high wall–without safety gear, this can be a dangerous activity otherwise. Following general safety rules and ensuring that children are supervised can guarantee a unique and truly fun activity for children in the home.

Indoor Swing

Swing Sets are great ways for kids to get out their energy and enjoy the fresh air. Unfortunately, backyard space and adverse weather can get in the way of the fun. Purchase or install an indoor swing to ensure that the next rainy day is the best one yet. Install a permanent swing to make a corner of any room more fun, or simply use a model that can attach to the door frame (similar to a pull-up bar that many adults use).

Outdoor Swing and Home Gym:

If space isn’t an issue, an outdoor playset and swing can prove to be an excellent addition to your backyard. Most parents know that a great swingset can provide outdoor fun for their kids, but if adults and teens want to get in on the fun, there are options out there. Consider purchasing a set that acts as a combination jungle gym and swing for children, but offers weight training and home gym tools for adults. This will ensure that everyone, regardless of age, can get some outdoor exercise.