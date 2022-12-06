Gift-giving occasions can be fun, but finding the perfect gift for your partner can be stressful. If you and your significant other are hoping to cut out the clutter, these experience gifts are excellent options.

Restaurant Gift Card

Date nights are key to setting aside time from day-to-day life where you and your significant other can connect. A fancy restaurant gift card may be simple, but it ensures an easy way to carve out time and funds for your next date night. Alternatively, a quick-serve restaurant gift card can be a great way to answer the inevitable “What should we eat for dinner?” debate.

B&B Booking

There are few places more relaxing than a traditional bed and breakfast. If you and your significant other would like additional privacy, consider booking with an online site that allows you access to a full home, cottage, or cabin. Book a weekend in a cozy spot of your choice and surprise your partner with the details.

Weekend Road Trip

This gift is truly about the journey and not the destination. Offer a few options that are all close enough to reach on a weekend road trip. Once your significant other has picked the place, finalize any bookings (or just go for the day). Make sure you have all your partner’s favorite snacks, music, and a few games for the drive.

Hiking Gear

Whether you and your partner are longtime hiking experts or you’re confirmed couch potatoes, there are hiking options for every ability level. Many state and local parks will have information on local hiking trails, including information about their accessibility levels, reviews from other hikers, and photos of the area. Gift your partner a brochure with hiking information, a new walking stick, or another fun item, and get ready to hit the trails.

Sign Up for a Class

Dancing, painting, wine tasting or cooking classes are all excellent options for your partner. Whether you know, they want to hone a skill on their own, or you’re seeking to find a hobby to enjoy as a couple, signing up for a class can be an excellent gift idea. Many classes are available exclusively for couples, and this can ensure an interesting and fun date idea.