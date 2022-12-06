In our busy lives, spending quality time together can get complicated for couples. Whether you’re trying to save funds and avoid going out, have children who need supervision, or you just would prefer to spend time at home after a long day, without intention, it’s easy to spend evenings the same way each day. Thankfully, these couple nights in ideas can help you break the rut and enjoy each other’s company in a new way.

Build Your Fun

Take a page from your childhood and build your fun with legos. Get a lego bouquet or architecture set designed for adults to put together. Choose a design that you both enjoy because this is an activity that doubles as a memento. Spend time completing your design with your significant other and end up with a lovely display item you can enjoy for years to come.

Online Cooking Class

Find yourself wanting a fine dining experience without fine dining prices? Join a virtual couple’s cooking class to spend quality time together, get to know your kitchen equipment better and make a high-quality dish without losing all your savings.

Create Your Own Wine Flight

Wine tasting for two is always a romantic way to spend the evening. Keep it more intimate by turning the lights down low, playing your favorite music and enjoying your wine tasting at home. Purchase a few sample-sized wines from local wineries or stores to find your favorite pairings. Be sure to make a charcuterie board and a few appetizers to complete the experience.

Home Theater Night

With streaming available, you can get an excellent experience watching a new movie from the comfort of your home. Head to your favorite store to pick out all the concession stand staples that make going to the movies even more exciting. From your favorite candies to buttery popcorn, you’re sure to enjoy your favorite flick without worrying about that one guy who always talks during the movie.

Bring Out the Competition

Embrace your competitive side by purchasing a new board or card game. Think outside of the standard games you grew up with, many tabletop games can be richly immersive and make for a long activity. Just be prepared to face a learning curve when you play; find an online tutorial and get started with a new game that you can turn to anytime you want to spend a few hours of screen-free fun together.